Wizso flushes out opportunities with GB utility sector

Northumbrian Water, one of GB’s largest utility providers, has commenced trials of Wizso that will reduce the amount of fresh water used to flush the toilet. Created by Belfast man, Mark Gilligan, Wizso is a small tablet made from non-toxic ingredients that leaves the toilet bowl clean after a wee, reacting on impact with the water when dropped in, masking the colour and odour.

The first phase of the trial saw 40 staff and their families participate by monitoring their water usage over a four-week period, followed by four weeks of using Wizso, to measure the savings both in water used and money saved.

In the UK, water production and treatment costs about 2.2p per flush on average. A single Wizso tablet retails at 1p, meaning a return of more than 100% for struggling households, who pay for water, as the cost of living soars and households tighten their belts.

Directors Mark Gilligan and Arthur OBrien created Wizso to help tackle the global water crisis

Mark is a chartered engineer with over 30 years’ experience in the waste, environmental consultancy, and start-up industries, Wizso is an environmentally neutral product and 100% harmless to people and pets. It saves on average 7.5 litres of fresh water and 4-5 grams of carbon from being emitted with every flush avoided so also has a significant environmental impact in addressing the global water crisis.

Mark said: “The trial process is an important milestone in the development of Wizso. It will allow us to get real world data and to enhance our understanding of Wizso as a product and of the behaviours and mindset of the population when it comes to flushing habits. To date, the reduction of water usage has depended largely on both appeals to the public from water providers or gadgets that reduce waterflow and it has largely fallen on deaf ears.

“However with the rising cost of living, reducing household expenditure is at the forefront of minds and the cost-saving element of this innovative solution is of significant interest – that it also helps save the planet too by saving 7.5 litres of fresh water with every avoided flush is a bonus.”