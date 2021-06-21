Woodland Trust asks public to name new Belfast Hills site

The site in the Belfast Hills

Set next to Cave Hill Country Park the area will be developed over the next five years with open treed areas, hedgerows, upland wet heath and species-rich grassland; the first of over 150,000 native trees will be planted later this year with hopes to open up the new woodland to the public for free as soon as the end of 2021.

As the new woodland is a blank canvas, the Woodland Trust wants to encourage local residents to get involved and help them develop a destination that is fit for the purpose of its visitors - to do this the charity is co ordinating a community consultation.

The consultation seeks input on types of events the public would like to get involved in, volunteering opportunities, access points and pathways, and even help to choose the name for the site.

Gregor Fulton, senior outreach manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland said: “We really want the local community to get involved in their new woodland and we value the ideas and comments from our new neighbours and from everyone who wants to visit our new site.”

To get the conversation started, the Woodland Trust has already pre-selected a choice of names reflecting the geography, history and location of the new woodland including Bellevue Wood, Collinwood, Glas-na-bradan and Hazel Hill. Members of the public are invited to vote on their favourite or submit a wild card choice of their own.