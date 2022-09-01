Young fox saved from certain death at treatment plant
Staff at a water treatment plant in Dunmurry have been thanked for saving the life of a young female fox.
A wildlife rescue officer from the USPCA received a call from staff at the plant last Thursday.
The fox (pictured) had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant and, while moving through the different tunnels between the tanks, had ended up in a water-filled containment area that had no exit.
USPCA wildlife rescue officer Phil McCartney said: “The fox was very frightened and in trying to make its escape, ended in a much greater difficulty – trapped in a dead-end water container that was well above its head height.
“Had it been left there it would have sadly died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion from trying to tread water.
“A big thank you to the entire team at the water treatment plant as they were a great help during her rescue.
“Thankfully I was able to retrieve her and, even with her ordeal, she suffered no injuries and was able to be released safely nearby.”
USPCA development manager Colleen Tinnelly said: “We’re very grateful to the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.
“Sadly, wildlife can very often find themselves in difficult circumstances which can lead to serious injury or even death – thanks to the quick actions of the staff and our wildlife rescue officer, they were able to save this young fox’s life.”