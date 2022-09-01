Young fox saved from certain death at treatment plant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wildlife rescue officer from the USPCA received a call from staff at the plant last Thursday.

The fox (pictured) had found her way into one of the larger tanks at the plant and, while moving through the different tunnels between the tanks, had ended up in a water-filled containment area that had no exit.

USPCA wildlife rescue officer Phil McCartney said: “The fox was very frightened and in trying to make its escape, ended in a much greater difficulty – trapped in a dead-end water container that was well above its head height.

The USPCA has rescued a young female fox, pictured, from a water containment tank in Dunmurry. The charity’s Wildlife Rescue Officer was made aware of the fox in distress after receiving a call from concerned staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Had it been left there it would have sadly died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion from trying to tread water.

“A big thank you to the entire team at the water treatment plant as they were a great help during her rescue.

“Thankfully I was able to retrieve her and, even with her ordeal, she suffered no injuries and was able to be released safely nearby.”

USPCA development manager Colleen Tinnelly said: “We’re very grateful to the staff at the water treatment plant in Dunmurry for alerting our team to this situation.