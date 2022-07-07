‘Youth splashed with petrol’ in disorder over Adam Street bonfire in Tiger’s Bay says DUP – party adds that this is third such attack in two months

The PSNI have already released a statement saying an arrest was made; this and other details (including the history of the bonfire dispute here, can be found at this link).

A DUP statement in the name of Belfast councillor Dean McCullough said tonight: “A large group of around 40 youths made their way across Duncairn Gardens from the New Lodge area at around 5pm.

“A number of petrol bombs, at least four, were thrown towards the Tigers Bay cultural expression bonfire in an attempt to set it on fire, several igniting on the ground.

Brian Kingston and Phillip Brett, north Belfast DUP MLAs, at the bonfire tonight

“Children were in the vicinity and on the bonfire at the time. One youth was splashed with petrol which thankfully did not ignite.

“Clearly this attack could have resulted in very serious injuries or worse.

“This was at least the third petrol bomb attack on this bonfire in the last two months.

“We demand an end to these sinister sectarian attacks on the Tiger’s Bay community and on its cultural expression.”

And comments from DUP MLA Brian Kingston read: “Following on from the attack on three Protestant youths last week, there is deliberate attempt by certain Republican elements to escalate tensions at this time.

“They cannot be allowed to succeed and we need to hear condemnation of these attacks from across the community.

“In appealing for calm, we call upon nationalist community and elected representatives to speak out unequivocally against these incidents and to fully use their influence to bring these sectarian attacks to an end.”