Erin Harbinson: Funeral today for Northern Ireland mum-of-four whose late cervical cancer diagnosis came about after three misread smear tests
Erin Harbinson’s case sparked a major review into thousands of misread smear results in the Southern Trust.
Mrs Harbinson, 44, passed away at her Tandragee home on Saturday and her loved ones have described her as "a fearless and determined woman".
Mrs Harbinson (44), a classroom assistant was diagnosed just two weeks before a major review was ordered into the results of 17,500 smear tests carried out within the Southern Trust.
That review led to the formation of the Ladies with Letters group, which has offered their sympathies to Erin’s family.
In a tribute, the Ladies with Letters group, posting on social media, said: “It is with great sadness we have learned that our beautiful friend Erin passed away yesterday afternoon.
“There are no words to describe the wonderful woman Erin was and how she battled her illness with such dignity.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Erin’s husband Trevor, children, Matthew (his partner Lesley-Ann), Liam, Keelan, Connie and family circle.
“Such a privilege to have known you Erin…you will never be forgotten.”
The Southern Health and Social Care Trust offered its condolences after Erin's passing.
And, in a statement new Health Minister Mike Nesbitt confirmed he would also be meeting the Ladies with Letters group in early September.
Erin was buried today in Lurgan Cemetery after a funeral service in Milne’s Funeral Home.
