Essex lorry deaths: Final member of people-smuggling gang linked to 39 migrant deaths convicted

The final member of a people-smuggling gang linked to the deaths of 39 men, women and children in Essex has been convicted.

Haulage boss Caolan Gormley, 26, from Co Tyrone, plotted to bring migrants into the UK from mainland Europe three times in October 2019.

One of the trips was scuppered by French border officials, with some migrants from that trip believed to have died days later in a fatal run overnight on October 22-23 2019.

Gormley had denied being involved, claiming he thought he was helping bring alcohol into the UK illegally.

A police officer secures the cordon at at the scene where a lorry was found containing 39 dead bodies

On Monday, a jury deliberated for just over an hour to find Gormley guilty of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

His conviction brings the total number of people to be convicted over the plot to 11.