EuroMillions Results: The winning numbers from Tuesday 29th March £34 million jackpot

The winning numbers for last night's National Lottery EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.

The EuroMillions prize came in at a respectable £34 million.

The Euromillions draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday and a ticket costs £2.50. That includes automatic entry into the UK Millionaire Maker draw which creates new UK millionaires every week. The overall jackpot can rise to €190m (approximately £167m).

EuroMillions

What were the EuroMillions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 29?

The winning numbers for the EuroMillions draw were revealed last night at 8.45pm.

The winning numbers are: 08 : 11 : 33 : 42 : 43

The Lucky Stars are: 06 : 11

You can check your numbers on the National Lottery website and see if you are eligible for any prize here.The winning numbers for the Thunderball draw were revealed last night at 8pm, with a prize money of £500,000.

Thunderball 08

So far there are no winners of the millions on the EuroMillions site.