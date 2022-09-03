Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The letter, the Evangelical Alliance says, is on behalf of leaders and organisations, representative of a breadth of churches and Christian faith-based charities in Northern Ireland.

The letter asserts: “We are writing to you as part of ongoing efforts to help create a united church voice in response to the ever-growing poverty crisis that is affecting the well-being of our families, communities, and wider society.”

The Evangelical Alliance says it commended and supported the recent letter sent to Northern Ireland politicians by leaders of the four main Irish churches, calling for the absolute need to tackle poverty, created by rising energy and food costs.

The letter said: “At grassroots level, within local communities, we see the impact of rising living costs on those who were already experiencing poverty and many of whom are now driven towards destitution. We also see more people who are working but living in deepening poverty as a direct result of insurmountable rising costs.”

The Evangelical Alliance letter adds: “We believe the church has a clear role in helping those in need in our communities. We want to do more than just meet immediate need. We want to use any influence we have to speak up, in solidarity with and for our neighbours, individuals, and families. We also advocate for the systemic reform and policy priorities required to transform lived experiences of poverty and destitution.

“Addressing the real, raw immediate needs of individuals and families cannot be left to the voluntary, faith and third sectors alone. We call on every elected representative, and political party to work together, to play their vital role and to prioritise a strategic intervention that will protect the most vulnerable in our society this winter.”

The Evangelical Alliance asked for party leaders and MLAs to meet with the concerned faith and community groups to discuss and respond together to the looming financial crisis.