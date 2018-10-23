Ex-IRA man sceptical on Shankill advance warning claim

A former IRA prisoner turned academic has rejected claims that an agent inside the IRA gave police advance information that could have prevented the 1993 Shankill bomb.

In January 2016 families of the deceased recoiled in horror at media claims, affirmed by An Phoblacht, that a senior IRA member involved in the bombing had been a police agent who had given advance warning to police which had not been acted on.

Anthony McIntyre, who spent 18 years in jail for IRA activity before completing a PhD in history at QUB, does not believe it is true.

According to the claims affirmed by An Phoblacht in 2016, the IRA took 14 years to decode documents it stole from police Special Branch at Castlereagh police station in 2002 - revealing that one of their leaders was an agent who warned police in advance about the bomb.

However Mr McIntyre, interviewed the former head of Special Branch in Belfast, Bill Lowry, about the Castlereagh theft and was told that “all they [the IRA] got were a few books of no consequence”.

Mr McIntyre still believes Mr Lowry: “I have no reason for believing otherwise.”

He has “not seen enough to be persuaded” that the media had “authenticated” the advance warning story. “From being feasible to being factual requires a lot of dots being joined. I have yet to see them joined.”

He is much more inclined to believe the unequivocal rejection of the claims by Chief Constable George Hamilton, a claim which he believes would have put the police chief’s career on the line if there had been any doubts about it.

“On the balance of probability Hamilton’s narrative is the more plausible,” he added.

Mr Hamilton said he was “100% convinced that the police service at the time had no knowledge of the Shankill bombing that could have prevented it”.

In 2016 former BBC Security Correspondent Brian Rowan also concluded the IRA did not get the “fine detail” from Castlereagh to make claims about a Shankill advance warning. The Police Ombudsman says it has not yet begun investigating the claims due to resource shortages.