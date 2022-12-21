With over 200 kms of coastline and a few inland hideaways, Northern Ireland is the perfect destination for your cold-water swimming adventure.
But you as up for it as these brave souls pictured cold-water swimming on New Year’s Day in Carnlough and on Christmas Day in Helen’s Bay.
1.
Helens Bay - Christmas Day 2021(L-R) Christmas Day birthday girls Kyla Philips and Fiona Boyd with Helen Armstrong
Photo: presseye
2.
Leaping into 2022 at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim. The event celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
Photo: stephen davison
3.
4.
Braving the cold the at the annual New Year's Day swim in Carnlough, Co. Antrim.
Photo: stephen davison