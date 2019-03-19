Facebook site launched to aid search for missing Nicola Murray

A Facebook page has been set up by concerned friends of missing 43-year-old Nicola Murray.

A missing person appeal for the Cushendall woman was initially launched by police at the weekend.

However the Facebook page - Find Nicola Murray - has since been started by concerned friends to give all recent search information.

Searches are still ongoing for 43-year-old Nicola who is 5ft 3ins tall and slim with dark brown shoulder length hair.



A PSNI post on Sunday said: "Nicola was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6:15pm, on Saturday the 16th of March 2019.

"She was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink coloured beanie hat.

"Please could locals check their properties, especially any outbuildings."



If you have seen Nicola or can provide any information in regards to her, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial 1183 of the 16th March 2019.



