Fallen telegraph pole blocks street in NI town

A fallen telegraph pole has blocked a street in Carrickfergus.

By Gemma Murray
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:03 am

Earlier a post on TrafficwatchNI said that 'Ellis Street remains closed to traffic due to a fallen @NIElectricity pole'.

The post adds that diversions are in place.

Bit in the last few minutes NI Road Policing and Safety posted: "Police are advising motorists to avoid the Ellis Street area of Carrickfergus due to a fallen telegraph pole. Diversions are currently in place.

Road closed after the electricity pole fell
