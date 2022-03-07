Fallen telegraph pole blocks street in NI town
A fallen telegraph pole has blocked a street in Carrickfergus.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 10:03 am
Earlier a post on TrafficwatchNI said that 'Ellis Street remains closed to traffic due to a fallen @NIElectricity pole'.
The post adds that diversions are in place.
Bit in the last few minutes NI Road Policing and Safety posted: "Police are advising motorists to avoid the Ellis Street area of Carrickfergus due to a fallen telegraph pole. Diversions are currently in place.