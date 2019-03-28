Family fun day at Sentry Hill

A free family fun day will be held at Sentry Hill, Ballycraigy Road, in Newtownabbey, on Saturday March 30.

The event, which has been organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, will take place from noon until 2.00 pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the gardeners from the community allotments. In addition, there will be a petting farm, face painting and tattoos available.

The RSPB will host a number of workshops and there will be a number of “grow your own”, den building and survival skills demonstrations.

Refreshments and guided tours of the historic Sentry Hill house will also be available for a small charge.