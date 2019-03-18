Family launch fresh appeal to locate missing Nicola Murray

Nicola Murray
Nicola Murray

Police and family of Nicola Murray, from Cushendall, continue to appeal for information in relation to her whereabouts.

Nicola who is 43-years-old is approximately 5ft 3 inches tall, of slim build, with dark brown shoulder length hair, which is slightly greying and normally tied in a ponytail.

Nicola was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6:15pm, on Saturday 16 March. When last seen she was wearing a short red padded coat, dark blue jeans and a pink coloured beanie hat.

Police are appealing for Nicola, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 1183 16/03/19.