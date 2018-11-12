Family left ‘completely heartbroken’ after motorway tragedy

The sister of a young Co Tyrone man who was killed in a tragic incident on the M1 on Saturday night says her family has been left “completely heartbroken”.

Darryl Thompson, 22, from Beragh, died after being struck by a car on a section of the motorway near the Tamnamore junction at around 10:20pm.

Darryl, whose father Tony was killed in a motorcycle collision more than 12 years ago, was described by friends as “a very popular young man” and “a character”.

Posting on Facebook, his sister Katie Thompson wrote: “Now your flying high with daddy Darryl Thompson. I will love and cherish our brother/sister memories forever and ever. You’ve left us all completely heartbroken.”

A family notice described Darryl as a “dearly loved” son and brother.

His funeral is expected to take place later this week.

Police investigating his death have appealed for witnesses come forward.