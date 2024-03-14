Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today a PSNI spokesman said that they, in conjunction with specialist search teams, continue to search for missing person Jordan Gallagher, who was last seen in Strabane on Saturday, 2nd March.

The young man, understood to be in his 20s, and from Ballycolman near Strabane in Co Londonderry, was last seen on Saturday 2 March.

In a statement posted on Strabane Sigersons GAA page says:

‘FAMILY APPEAL

‘As we near the end of the second week without our precious Jordan, we want to thank every person who has aided in the search operation for Jordan no matter how small or big. We are eternally grateful for you all.

‘We as a family are distraught at the thought of Jordan being alone in the darkness of the water. We pray hard that God will spare us anymore anguish and give Jordan back to us.

‘That being said, we will not give up. We are asking for a huge push of help going forward. We need eyes on the water. We need our boy home.

Jordan Gallagher

‘We are appealing to anyone that is able to help us to please join us at 10am each morning or 4pm each afternoon to help us walk the river bank.

‘There is so much to do to keep those eyes on the water. We know it is repetitive, we know it's disheartening but every time we walk the river bank, we give Jordan the greatest chance at coming home.

‘We need:

River Bank Searches

Devastated family issue statement in a bid to get a last push to find their son

Experienced Kayakers

Drone pilots

Always remember that your safety is paramount.

‘Please follow these simple safety tips. Remember, the river bank can be ever changing, so if you notice a hazard, please report it back to us so we can let others know of it.

• Wear Hi-Vis clothing

• Suitable Footwear (Not Trainers)

• Stay in groups of at least 5

• Walking Sticks

• When searching banks, keep back from the edge and look from where you can see across to the other side. There are banks that are undercut and will give way easily.

• Be mindful of cow pat that is near the river bank, which is a slip risk

• Ensure you have a fully charged mobile phone at the beginning of the search.

• Do not enter glar or mud.

• Have a whistle with you. Should you fall into the river or should you need to signal anyone in an emergency situation, your whistle will grab the attention of anyone nearby.

‘In the event of finding an item of clothing or something which you feel needs a closer look:

DO NOT TOUCH

DO NOT ENTER THE WATER AT ANYTIME

‘Please contact police on 101 or CRS/Foyle Search and Rescue.

Keep your eyes on the object and report your location by using the app What 3 Words (Download via your app store free of charge).