Family of Matthew Campbell, Storm Ali victim: We are so proud of him

A 24-year-old Glengormley man who was killed in storm Ali was a “beautiful” son who made his family “very proud” of all he achieved.

Matt Campbell was working as a contractor for NI Water at a water pumping station at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in south Armagh when a tree fell on him on Wednesday.

Emergency services and a forensic officer at Slieve Gullion forest park in Co Armagh, where 24-year-old Matt Campbell died after he was hit by a falling tree during Storm Ali. photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

His colleague, who was in his 40s, was also injured and taken to hospital.

Mr Campbell is survived by his grieving mother and father Pamela and Robert, sister Ashley and fiancee Robyn Newberry. His family confirmed their heartbreaking news on Facebook.

“As some of you may already be aware we lost our beautiful son R Matt Campbell today to a tragic accident in the Newry area while he was working,” they said.

“The extended family of ours and his fiancee Robyn Newberry are all in shock and still in disbelief. We are so proud of Matt and all he achieved in his short life. We all love you son and you made us very proud. Til we meet again.”

He was a former pupil of Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI), and the Belfast Old Instonians Association expressed shock at Matt’s death, so soon after the death of another ex-pupil in the US, Ben Davis.

“This is hard to fathom ... Another great young man gone too soon,” it said.

The men were working for Lagan Construction Limited when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our employees has passed away as a result of their injuries and that another employee has been seriously injured and is currently being treated in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the two families at this time.”

NI Water CEO, Sara Venning said: “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and friends of this young man. This was a tragic incident and NI Water will continue to work with the statutory authorities and the contractor as they carry out their investigations.”

• NIE Networks said that it had restored power to 90,000 customers cut off by Storm Ali, with 6,000 still without power. Damage can be reported on 03457 643 643.