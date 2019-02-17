Family of tragic chef reveal their heartbreak - after month-long search

The family of chef Connor Murphy have spoken of their grief after they believe his body has been recovered.

Posting on the family's #letsfindmurph Facebook page, a family member wrote: "Day 34. Proved to the end of this nightmare.

Connor Murphy

"We didn’t get the post card we hoped for. Connor Murphy was recovered from the canal yesterday. Although official DNA won’t take place until Monday.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported us the Murphy’s and The Dam Fam.

"For all the prayers, candles, masses, messages, phone calls, visits likes and shares. For your generosity. All money donated will go towards those charities that have helped us and gave us hope and encouragement when we felt there was none.

"We got our miracle. We got our son, brother, brother-in law, uncle, best man, cousin and friend back.

"We as a family are going to take time together to process this. We thank you for your privacy at this time.

"When we get more details. I will let you all know.

"Love from The Murphy’s and the Dam Fam."

A Crowdfunding page set up resource searches to help find the 39-year-old chef, has now been closed after their £6652 target was reached.

On the page - set up weeks ago - the family say: "Connor James Murphy, 39 from Northern Ireland, is missing in Amsterdam. His family is very concerned about him and has been asking for the public's help in their search to find him.

He has been living in Amsterdam for the past three years, was last seen between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on January 13th outside the Oudeschans around the Nieuwmarkt area. Connor was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hoodie, a colored cap and a blue and yellow shoulder bag.

"Family + friends reported him missing to the police and spent the past weeks handing out flyers, sticking up posters and contacting and travelling to numerous locations all over Amsterdam for any and all info "Unfortunately this has come up with nothing."

There has been tremendous support for the family both online, and on the ground. Setting up this page to help support them financially for travel and accommodation expenses and also for Connor's Dam family with the posters + flyers created and expenses spent as they search to find Murph!

Any and all donations here are greatly appreciated, and will be used for the search and safe return of Connor."