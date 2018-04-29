Family pay tribute to mother killed in her home

Grieving family members have paid tribute to an "irreplaceable" mother killed at her home in East Sussex after a 22-year-old relative was arrested for her murder.

The body of Fiona Fisher, 51, was found after police were called to the house in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough, on Friday evening to make a welfare check.

A 22-year-old man, who is related to the victim, remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement released by Sussex Police, Ms Fisher's family said: "Fiona will be sadly missed by her daughter Megan, her mother Dorothy and stepfather Les, as well as her father.

"There are no words to explain the love those around her felt for her, she is irreplaceable.

"At this time we would please hope that everyone could respect our privacy and allow her friends and family to grieve."

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the death.