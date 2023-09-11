Family release image of 'last place' Lisa Dorrian was known to have been in bid spark fresh information

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A post on Letsfindlisa alongside the image of the interior of a caravan says: ‘Here is the interior of the caravan Lisa was in that fateful weekend.

‘I absolutely hate looking at it but if it sparks anyone to message me then it’s worth it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thank you to the 4 people this week for reaching out we can do this and we can find Lisa #letsfindlisa’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier posts on the page, days ago, says: ‘Over the course of Lisa’s disappearance (18.5 years) we have received over 400 confidential messages via Lisa’s website.

‘Not once has a person ever been compromised.