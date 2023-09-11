News you can trust since 1737
Family release image of 'last place' Lisa Dorrian was known to have been in bid spark fresh information

The family of missing Lisa Dorrian have released an image of one of the last places they know their sister was before she disappeared.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
A post on Letsfindlisa alongside the image of the interior of a caravan says: ‘Here is the interior of the caravan Lisa was in that fateful weekend.

‘I absolutely hate looking at it but if it sparks anyone to message me then it’s worth it.

‘Thank you to the 4 people this week for reaching out we can do this and we can find Lisa #letsfindlisa’.

Earlier posts on the page, days ago, says: ‘Over the course of Lisa’s disappearance (18.5 years) we have received over 400 confidential messages via Lisa’s website.

‘Not once has a person ever been compromised.

‘We CAN do this anonymously. Please message me. #letsfindlisa’.