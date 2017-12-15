Family's grief as Carrickfergus mum dies in collision

A mother-of-two from Carrickfergus has passed away after bring knocked down by a car in Scotland.

Sharon Baines (nee McClean), who was originally from Davy's Street in the Co Antrim town, died following a fatal road traffic collision near Dalkeith, not far from Edinburgh.

The 53-year-old was the daughter of Margaret and the late Jackie.



A spokesperson for Lothians and Scottish Borders Police Division said: "Mrs Baines died when she was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta around 7.05am on Tuesday, December 12.



"She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, however she sadly passed away later that day."



In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Baines’ family said: “Sharon went out for a run as she did every morning. She never came home, as she was terribly taken from us.



“She was a feisty, beautiful mum for whom family was more important than anything. Her two children and husband are devastated that she is no longer here.”



Appealing for anyone with information to come forward, Police Sergeant Gary Taylor of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Sharon’s family as they come to terms with their tragic loss.



“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing."