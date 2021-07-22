Family thank heroic teenager who performed CPR on late mother

The actions of the young woman gave the family time to spend time with their mother before she sadly passed away.

The incident, on Wednesday, July 21, took place as 19-year old Melissa Gorham was making her way through Coleraine town on her way to work at the Atlantic Hotel in Portrush.

The teenager said she heard a scream and it was her ‘gut instinct to run towards it.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew it was most likely a heart attack as I have heart problems myself,” said Melissa. “ I carried out CPR and first aid until rapid response paramedics arrived.”

Melissa explained she had learnt how to carry out CPR through classes at work and online.

In an appeal on a local Facebook page early Thursday morning a family member said: “My mother was out with friends having travelled to the Coast to enjoy the sunshine. Unfortunately, she suffered a heart attack which ultimately caused cardiac arrest. A young girl who we don’t know the identity of performed CPR and first aid before the ambulance got to my mother.

“My mother had a pulse and was alive in the ambulance.Sadly my mother passed away this evening, however if it were not for the heroic efforts of this girl we would never have got to say goodbye.

“So on behalf of the whole family, we thank you greatly.”

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.