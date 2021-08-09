Fatal Glenshane tanker crash victim is named

Conor Devine

He was Conor Devine, aged 30, from the tiny hamlet of Park in Co Londonderry, to the south-east of Claudy village.

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “The collision was reported to us at 5:20am.

“Conor was the driver of the silver-coloured Volvo car that was involved in the collision with a tanker lorry.

The collision, which involved a car and a tanker lorry, happened close to the Ponderosa bar at 05:20 BST on Monday

“Emergency services attended the scene where Conor was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be not serious injuries.

“Glenshane Road remains closed this afternoon, between Main Street on Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction, and a number of diversions are in place as officers continue to conduct their enquiries.”

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.”

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - Monday 9th August August 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Police at the scene after a man died in a crash on the Glenshane Pass following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glenshane Road, between Dungiven and Maghera this morning.

