Fatal victim in Loughbrickland road crash is named as Belfast woman Jennifer Andrews
and live on Freeview channel 276
She was Jennifer Andrews, 56, and from the Belfast area.
The crash involved three vehicles and happened shortly before 5.35pm on the A1 near the Co Down village.
The only person hospitalised as a result of the crash, she died today.
The trio of cars involved were a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90.
The PSNI say that a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.
Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit would appeal to anyone who was on the A1 at the relevant time and may have seen the vehicles involved, or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact officrs at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1565 of 13/12/23.