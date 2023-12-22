Fatal victim in Loughbrickland road crash is named as Belfast woman Jennifer Andrews

A woman who was involved in a fatal road crash in Loughbrickland has died, eight days after it happened.

She was Jennifer Andrews, 56, and from the Belfast area.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened shortly before 5.35pm on the A1 near the Co Down village.

The only person hospitalised as a result of the crash, she died today.

The PSNI

The trio of cars involved were a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90.

The PSNI say that a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.