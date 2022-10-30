News you can trust since 1737
Fire at Carrickfergus Church believed to have been 'accidental', say NIFRS

A fire at a church in Carrickfergus was accidental, the Northern Ireland Fire Service has said.

By Niall Deeney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The fire service was called to the blaze at Carrickfergus Congregational Church earlier this morning (Sunday).

Dozens of firefighters using a range of equipment spent several hours bringing the fire under control, before it was finally extinguished.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in Carrickfergus Congregational Church,Albert Road, Carrickfergus at 05.23am on Sunday, October 30, 2022.”

The spokesperson continued: “Fire appliances from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla, Whitehead, Springfield, a command support unit from Lisburn, an aerial appliance, 31 fire-fighters and two officers were in attendance. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus sets, four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control and extinguish. The cause was determined as accidental. The incident was closed at 07.59am.”

