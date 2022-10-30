Fire at Carrickfergus Church believed to have been 'accidental', say NIFRS

NIFRS

The fire service was called to the blaze at Carrickfergus Congregational Church earlier this morning (Sunday).

Dozens of firefighters using a range of equipment spent several hours bringing the fire under control, before it was finally extinguished.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in Carrickfergus Congregational Church,Albert Road, Carrickfergus at 05.23am on Sunday, October 30, 2022.”