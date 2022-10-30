Fire at Carrickfergus Church believed to have been 'accidental', say NIFRS
A fire at a church in Carrickfergus was accidental, the Northern Ireland Fire Service has said.
The fire service was called to the blaze at Carrickfergus Congregational Church earlier this morning (Sunday).
Dozens of firefighters using a range of equipment spent several hours bringing the fire under control, before it was finally extinguished.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in Carrickfergus Congregational Church,Albert Road, Carrickfergus at 05.23am on Sunday, October 30, 2022.”
The spokesperson continued: “Fire appliances from Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Whitla, Whitehead, Springfield, a command support unit from Lisburn, an aerial appliance, 31 fire-fighters and two officers were in attendance. Firefighters used six breathing apparatus sets, four jets, three thermal image cameras and a gas monitor to bring the fire under control and extinguish. The cause was determined as accidental. The incident was closed at 07.59am.”