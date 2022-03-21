The NI Fire and Rescue Service told the News Letter that due to the darkness and inaccessibility it would not be sending firefighters to the scene tonight.

A spokesman said they had received several calls about the blaze but that there is no danger to life on property.

The spokesman said that an officer had attended the scene earlier this evening to assess the situation.

A fire rages on Cave Hill in Belfast on Monday night, 21 March 2022.

On social media several commenters claimed that vandals had lit fires over the past few nights, with a number of commenters expressing concern about the impact on wildlife.

