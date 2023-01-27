Fire brigade warns of increase in chimney fires across Northern Ireland and advises householders to call chimney sweeps

It said there were 15% more such blazes in December 2022 compared with December 2021.

The service has advised householders that “if you’re planning to use a fire you haven’t used in a while, make sure a suitably-trained person services your chimney beforehand, use a fire guard, and have a carbon monoxide alarm in the same room”.

The fire brigade added that the “most common causes of accidental fires in the home are cooking, electrics and smoking materials, however in winter months we need to also add in the fire risks associated with the increased use of open fires, stoves, portable heaters, electric blankets and candles”.

NI firefighters at work

It added “NIFRS is urging everyone to check in on elderly relatives or neighbours to ensure they have working smoke alarms and that they are aware of the items in their home that can cause a fire and know how to use them safely– this is especially important for those in our community who live alone”

The call to be extra vigilant about fires comes as news of another fatal house fire emerges, this time in Enniskillen.

On Thursday at 5.53pm, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a chalet bungalow in Killynure Crescent, Enniskillen.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but tragically a woman died at the scene.

The cause is now under investigation.

It comes after Alex and Ann Easton (the parents of MLA Alex Easton and Church of Ireland rector Rev Christopher Easton) died following a fire at their home in Bangor on Monday.

