Fire crews still tackling scrapyard blaze for second day

The smoke plume from the blaze could be seen from most parts of the city with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service warning those nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

At lunchtime yesterday the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) sent six pumping appliances and four additional support specialists to the fire at Clearway Disposals at East Twin Road in the docks area of the city.

Today, the fire service said: “Crews are still in attendance at a well-developed fire in a scrap metal recycling centre on East Twin Road, Belfast. Significant resources continue to respond to the incident.