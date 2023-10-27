All Sections
Fire guts what's left of Institute FC's old Riverside Stadium in Londonderry

A fire broke out last night in Institute’s old Riverside home ground.
By Adam Kula
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
Video of the blaze, posted online by the club’s Twitter account, shows what appears to be the viewing box engulfed in flames.

The ground has been derelict for some time, with windows smashed and the pitch totally colonised by weeds and bushes.

More to follow.

