Fire service chief asks for ‘special arrangements’ for strike to 'negate' need for military help
The head of the Northern Ireland Fire Service has called for special arrangements to be agreed with the Fire Brigades’ Union so that military assistance won’t be necessary in the event of a strike.
Interim chief fire and rescue officer Andy Hearn made the appeal after firefighters in Northern Ireland voted in favour of a strike in a recent ballot.
No dates have yet been announced, but the Fire Brigades Union has indicated it will set strike dates within days unless a meaningful pay offer is forthcoming.
Mr Hearn is asking for special arrangements to be made in order to “recognise the unique circumstances here in Northern Ireland” and “negate” the need for military assistance.
If the military is deployed in the event of a strike by firefighters in Northern Ireland, it would not be without precedent. In 2002, when firefighters last went on strike, the army was deployed to provide cover.
Mr Hearn said: “Ahead of the Fire Brigades Union National Executive Council meeting next week, I am calling for all Council members to fully appreciate and recognise the unique circumstances here in Northern Ireland, and agree to special arrangements to negate the need for Military resources during any period of strike action.
“I strongly believe it is in the interest of all stakeholders, especially at this time in Northern Ireland, to pursue special arrangements for striking Firefighters in Northern Ireland. I will continue to engage with the Fire Brigades Union and I am committed to finding a solution to the benefit of both parties.”