Fireball spotted in skies over UK and Ireland is mystery - Irish plasterer captures footage on security camera outside house

A giant fireball has been spotted streaking across the sky over the UK and Ireland.

The object, apparently a meteor, appeared in the skies at 6.54pm on Monday and was visible as far east as South Yorkshire, but was seen most clearly over Ireland.

Screengrab from video dated 28/10/19 taken with permission from the twitter account of @LinehanSean showing an object which streaked across the sky near Banteer, Cork on Monday evening.

Driver Sean Linehan captured the "bright fireball" on a dashcam fitted to his car outside Banteer, Cork, but said the footage "doesn't do it justice".

Paddy Maher, from Laois, discovered he had captured the meteor on a security camera outside his house after reading about the sighting on Twitter.

"I checked back on my cam that I bought new only last week," the 35-year-old plasterer told the PA news agency.

"I was delighted that I caught a glimpse of it - I might keep the camera on the sky in future!"

Screengrab from video dated 28/10/19 taken with permission from the twitter account of @Mucksavages showing an object (top left) which streaked across the sky near Laois on Monday evening.

Paul Willows spotted the meteor as a distant light while driving in South Yorkshire and also managed to record the moment on his dashcam.

"It was a decent fireball that was visible for a few seconds beyond what I managed to capture," the 45-year-old from Conisbrough told PA.

"I've seen plenty of ordinary 'shooting stars' but nothing as impressive or as big as that one.

"I'm a bit of a star gazer and spend a fair amount of time looking upwards but that was a first... I shouted out quite loudly!"

A meteor is a high-velocity body of matter from space which illuminates the sky due to friction with the atmosphere.