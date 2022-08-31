Firefighters battling blaze in Co Down barley field made famous by Rihanna

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire appliances were deployed to the field just outside Bangor, with firefighters seen dousing flames across a wide area.

The view across the field dominated by an old tree was made famous in 2011 in the 34-year-old’s music video for her hit We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris.

The video included scenes shot in north Belfast as well as in the more rural setting on the road from Northern Ireland’s capital city to Bangor.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call for assistance at 3.50pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said three fire appliances attended, two from Bangor fire station and one from Holywood fire station.

They said the incident in the large barley field remains ongoing.

On Wednesday evening, police urged motorists planning to travel along the Belfast Road between the Ballyrobert Road and Craigantlet Road junctions to seek an alternative route.

File photo dated 26/09/11 of Rihanna during the first day of filming her new pop video in a field in County Down. Firefighters are tackling a blaze in the field made famous in the video. Picture date: Wednesday August 31, 2022.