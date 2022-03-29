Firefighters tackle blaze at Babel rooftop bar in Belfast city centre

A number of appliances are at the scene in Victoria Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Victoria Street, Belfast city centre, is currently closed due to a fire in the area.

“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

A blaze has broken out at Babel bar in Belfast city centre.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the the fire was at the Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel.

He said: “The news of a fire at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel is devastating news.

“We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze.