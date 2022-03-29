Firefighters tackle blaze at Babel rooftop bar in Belfast city centre
Firefighters are battling a blaze which has broken out on the roof of a building in Belfast city centre.
A number of appliances are at the scene in Victoria Street.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that Victoria Street, Belfast city centre, is currently closed due to a fire in the area.
“The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area.”
Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the the fire was at the Babel rooftop bar at the Bullitt Hotel.
He said: “The news of a fire at the Babel Rooftop Bar of the Bullitt Hotel is devastating news.
“We understand that the emergency services are currently dealing with the blaze.
“Hospitality Ulster will do all we can to support the management and staff as the situation evolves.”