Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to an incident in a Harland & Wolff dry dock at 5.17pm on Thursday.

The fire occurred in a tank within the vessel that was being worked on by a shipyard subcontractor and the cause has been determined as accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All crew on board the vessel were evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported, NIFRS added.

All crew on board the vessel were evacuated safely and no injuries have been reported, NIFRS said

Fifty firefighters and four pumping appliances, one aerial and one foam appliance, a specialist rescue team and a marine team plus a number of supervisory officers responded to the incident.