firmus energy raises over £13,000 for charity partner Turning Point NI

Turning Point NI was nominated as firmus energy’s ‘Charity of the Year for 2023’ and during the 12-month period, different fundraising efforts have taken place to collect more than £13,000.

Corporate and employee-led events, as well as initiatives involving representatives from Turning Point NI, were held, including table tennis tournaments, bake-offs, and a Christmas jumper day.

firmus energy employees also limbered up to take on the Belfast Marathon, whilst others decided to lace up their walking boots for the five-hour hike up the Mourne Mountains in County Down.

Sarah McClenaghan and Trudi Power from Turning Point NI are presented with a cheque for £13,389.12.

One of firmus energy’s earliest fundraisers involved colleagues completing the five-mile Coastal walk that started at Dunseverick and finished at the world-famous Giants Causeway in Co Antrim.

Niall Martindale – Chief Executive Officer at firmus energy – said: “firmus energy staff are passionate about making a positive impact on local communities and over the last year have worked closely with Turning Point NI as our charity partner.

“It has been great to see the levels of involvement and enthusiasm from all the staff here at firmus energy in our fundraising efforts for a mental health charity which is a true pillar of the community.

“We are delighted that this donation will help support the excellent work of Turning Point NI, and the all-important services it offers to those people in the greater Ballymena area,” continued Niall.

Established in 2015 within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area, Turning Point NI is a crisis intervention charity that cares for those experiencing any form of mental health crisis. The reasons for this vary and range from someone experiencing mental health problems, a difficult relationship breakup, money struggles or an ongoing addiction battle with either drugs or alcohol.

Trudi Power – the Director of Turning Point NI – said she was delighted to receive such a substantial donation from firmus energy.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the participation of the fundraising that took part over the year,” she said.

“The money received will go directly into providing much-needed mental health and crisis intervention services to the local community. We rely heavily on fundraisers to help sustain our life saving service.”