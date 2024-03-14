Representatives from the Northern Ireland Executive, which was restored six weeks ago after a long-running boycott by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements, have arrived in Washington DC for engagements with investors, community groups and politicians.
1. Washington
Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher (right) and former US Consulate General to Northern Ireland Paul Narain, attend the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC Photo: Niall Carson
2. Washington
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly Photo: Niall Carson
3. Washington
Irish singer Tolu Makay performs at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC Photo: Niall Carson
4. Washington
Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at the Ireland Funds 32nd National Gala, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC Photo: Niall Carson