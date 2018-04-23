FIRST PICTURES: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave hospital with newborn son

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have left hospital with their new son.

Click on the image or link above to launch our gallery of photographs.

The royal couple introduced their baby boy to the world, standing proudly on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their son.

The royal infant, wrapped up against the cool Spring weather, nestled in the arms of his mother as the couple posed for pictures.

Kate looked in good health after giving birth this morning to her as yet un-named prince, who is fifth in line to the throne.

The couple then re-emerged from the hospital with the prince in a baby seat.

William placed him in the rear of the car with Kate and then drove them away under police escort to Kensington Palace.

As he left, the duke told reporters he was “very happy, very delighted, thank you”.

He added: “Thrice the worry now.”

And to reporters, he said: “We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time.”

The tiny fingers of their son could be seen moving as the couple looked around smiling at the crowds.

The duchess wore a red Jenny Packham dress with a contrasting white collar.

They went inside for a few minutes to put their son in a baby carrier and emerged hand in hand.

Kensington Palace said William will be concentrating on his family for the next couple of weeks.