Police investigating the death of a 51-year-old man in the Dublin Road area of Newry on Wednesday (January 17) have made five arrests.

A woman (50) and four men, aged 56, 46, 34 and 32, are currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, namely heroin, with intent to supply.

The arrests follow a search of a property in the city yesterday.