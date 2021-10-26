Five fire applicances extinguish blaze at Belfast City Hospital

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at Belfast City Hospital. Photo: Pacemaker.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on the Lisburn Road at 12:50pm today.

“Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Belfast City Hospital,” an NIFRS spokeswoman said. “The incident is ongoing.”

Five fire applicance in total were sent to the incident from various stations around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NIFRS said at 5pm today that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the incident was dealt with at 1.57pm,” a spokeswoman said.

No details have been given of any evacuations or whether there are any injuries.