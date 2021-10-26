Five fire applicances extinguish blaze at Belfast City Hospital
Five fire appliances have dealt with a blaze at Belfast City Hospital.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on the Lisburn Road at 12:50pm today.
“Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Belfast City Hospital,” an NIFRS spokeswoman said. “The incident is ongoing.”
Five fire applicance in total were sent to the incident from various stations around the city.
The NIFRS said at 5pm today that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the incident was dealt with at 1.57pm,” a spokeswoman said.
No details have been given of any evacuations or whether there are any injuries.
The Belfast Health Trust was asked for comment,