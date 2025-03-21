Former RUC officer to reflect on the impact of the Troubles at memorial lecture held in tribute of former Limavady solicitor David Brewster
Now in its third year, the 'David Brewster Memorial Lecture' is organised in a tribute to the former solicitor, unionist politician, historian and community activist, who passed away suddenly at the age of 56 in January 2021.
He was also fondly known for his love of local football club Limavady United.
Last year’s memorial lecture heard from Lord Godson, a Conservative peer who runs an influential centre right think-tank in Westminster.
Whilst in 2023, former First Minister Baroness Foster reflected on her time with Mr Brewster in the Ulster Unionist Party during an important time in Northern Ireland’s history.
The pair were part of a group known as the ‘baby barristers’ who opposed the Good Friday Agreement from within the UUP.
In the latest edition of the event, Rev. Beacom, will share his personal journey in a talk titled Crossing the Line in Limavady Orange Heritage Centre on Friday, March 28 at 7.30pm.
As a former RUC officer, he will reflect on the impact of the Troubles, his close encounter with terrorism, and his path to faith and service in the Presbyterian Church.
A spokesperson for the lecture said Mr Brewster “was deeply committed to preserving history and encouraging open discussion about the past” and that his “dedication to the community, heritage, and faith continues to inspire those who knew him.”