Rev Rodney Beacom will be the guest speaker at the David Brewster Memorial Lecture

A lecture held in memory of proud Limavady man David Brewster is set to hear from the Rev Rodney Beacom as the guest speaker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its third year, the 'David Brewster Memorial Lecture' is organised in a tribute to the former solicitor, unionist politician, historian and community activist, who passed away suddenly at the age of 56 in January 2021.

He was also fondly known for his love of local football club Limavady United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s memorial lecture heard from Lord Godson, a Conservative peer who runs an influential centre right think-tank in Westminster.

Whilst in 2023, former First Minister Baroness Foster reflected on her time with Mr Brewster in the Ulster Unionist Party during an important time in Northern Ireland’s history.

The pair were part of a group known as the ‘baby barristers’ who opposed the Good Friday Agreement from within the UUP.

In the latest edition of the event, Rev. Beacom, will share his personal journey in a talk titled Crossing the Line in Limavady Orange Heritage Centre on Friday, March 28 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a former RUC officer, he will reflect on the impact of the Troubles, his close encounter with terrorism, and his path to faith and service in the Presbyterian Church.