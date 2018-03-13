Former SDLP MLA airlifted to hospital after ‘bad crash’

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has said that the thoughts of all SDLP members are with former MLA Tommy Gallagher as he undergoes treatment in hospital following a serious road traffic collision.

The former Fermanagh South Tyrone representative was airlifted to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital following a bad crash near Kesh, the SDLP said.

Party leader Colum Eastwood said: “We were all shocked to hear Tommy was involved in such a serious crash yesterday. My understanding is that he has sustained some serious injuries as a result and is currently in hospital following treatment.”

He continued: “Tommy represents the heart and soul of the SDLP, he’s known to members across the North and continues to play an important role in the party. The thoughts of all our members are with him and Eileen and we wish them a speedy recovery.”