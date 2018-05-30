Foster’s ex-Spad got £34,000 golden handshake after he ‘quit to work for DUP’

Arlene Foster’s former special advisor gave his department a different explanation for his resignation than the one which he gave to the public – allowing him to get a £34,000 golden handshake, it can be revealed.

Last January Dr Crawford resigned just two days after the head of Mrs Foster’s former department said that he was aware of rumours that Dr Crawford worked to delay cost controls on ‘cash for ash’ as the RHI scheme was running out of control in summer 2015.

Dr Crawford strenuously rejected the allegation but appeared to be very clear that his resignation was linked to the claim.

In a statement published by the DUP press office at the time, Dr Crawford said: “In light of the allegations made at the Public Accounts Committee yesterday I believe it is appropriate that I step back from my position in government and resign as a special advisor. I am conscious I have become the focus of the story.”

Although the penultimate sentence of his resignation statement mentioned that “I will continue to offer my full support to the party and intend to campaign for the election of the strongest DUP representation in the next Assembly”, that was not the reason given for resigning.

However, the News Letter has obtained a copy of the resignation letter which Dr Crawford submitted to his then department and it makes no mention of the allegations against him.

When Mrs Foster became first minister in January 2016, Dr Crawford had not remained as her Spad and by the time of his resignation he was working as Spad to DUP agriculture minister Michelle McIlveen.

In a letter which is among correspondence released to this newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act, Dr Crawford wrote to her – and copied to the department’s permanent secretary, Noel Lavery – on the same day as his public statement.

He said: “As you are aware a Northern Ireland Assembly election has been called for the 2 March and I intend to help the party in the Assembly election campaign ... I tender my resignation with effect from today.”

Last night a DUP spokesman said: “Andrew Crawford’s statement on January 19 2017 and resignation letter are completely consistent.”

It can also be revealed that the day before the allegations about him were made public Dr Crawford asked for clarification about how much money he would get if he left the department. On January 16 a civil servant emailed a colleague to say: “Andrew Crawford has asked to be made aware of the conditions of his potential redundancy. Specific queries he raised included ... is he entitled to three or six months pay?”