Four injured in collision during PSNI emergency call

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road, between the Stormont Estate and Dundonald cemetery, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

Three emergency ambulance crews and other NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) specialist teams, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue personnel and the charity air ambulance all attended the scene.

The air ambulance was later seen taking off from Stormont Park close to the collision site.

Collision involving PSNI vehicle near Stormont in Belfast

Hydraulic cutting equipment was used to remove the roof from the other BMW vehicle involved, extracting one casualty, before all four were taken to hospital.

The road was closed for several house before being reopened around 9.30pm.

A PSNI spokesman said: “The Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast has reopened following a road traffic collision earlier this evening (Monday, May 31).

“Shortly before 4:30pm this afternoon, a police vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Upper Newtownards Road.

“The driver of the police vehicle was responding to an emergency when there was a collision with a BMW, being driven by a member of the public.

“Four people have been taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, on what is a very busy four lane stretch of road, to come forward.

The PSNI spokesman added: “Enquiries are underway to establish what occurred and anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on the non emergency number on 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 31/05/21.”