Incident at Lough Erne Resort on Sunday

Police and ambulance attended the Lough Erne Resort on Sunday afternoon. The luxury resort is on the Lough Shore Road on the outskirts of Enniskillen. A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:13 following reports of an incident on Lough Shore Road in Enniskillen involving a large number of people.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident. "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, five patients were taken to South West Acute Hospital (in Enniskillen).

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended a report of a "large altercation".

The PSNI have said:

Police received a report of an altercation in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen shortly after 1pm this afternoon, Sunday 13th November. Inspector Taylor said: “It was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out.

“Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later. “Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time. “One man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He remains in police custody at this time.

Lough Erne Resort

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22" Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.