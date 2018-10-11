Fourth arrest made in dissident republican probe

Detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating violent dissident republican activity have today made a fourth arrest.

Earlier a PSNI spokesman said properties in Drumquin, Benburb and Armagh were searched and a number of items have been seized.



He said the arrested individuals - two women, aged 31 and 23, and a 30 year old man - are being questioned at the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Later, detectives from PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit made a further arrest following searches in counties Tyrone and Armagh.



The 55-year-old man is being questioned at Musgrave police station in Belfast.



