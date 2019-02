Throughout the morning we'll be bringing you traffic news which may affect you commute

Close to Banbridge: Broken down Vehicle blocking lane 1 of the A1 after Banview Road Bridge heading towards Lisburn, knock on delays in the area.

In the Greater Belfast traffic is busy on the following routes:

Leaving the M2 at Nelson Street

A12 Westlink from Broadway towards the M2 and M3

A1 towards Hillsborough Road Roundabout

A2 Sydenham Bypass from Tillysburn to Dee Street

Ormeau Road into Belfast