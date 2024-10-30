From heights to handlebars: Asda Antrim team raise over £7.6k for local cancer charity

Asda Antrim community champion Ashley Ritchie, who began working at Asda earlier this year, has organised a range of fundraising events, from abseiling to head shaves in her local store throughout October.

The Antrim team’s efforts have raised over £7,600 for Friends of the Cancer Centre, the store's chosen charity partner.

Friends of the Cancer Centre supports the NHS by funding vital medical staff and equipment to ensure patients can avail of the best treatment, care and comfort. It also is the leading local cancer charity funding research in Northern Ireland and helps to spread awareness of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

Ashley and her colleagues had set a goal to raise £5,000 for the charity, but they managed to exceed this target with enthusiastic support from the local community, raising over £7,600. Ashley organised a range of activities such as abseiling off Belfast City Hospital, a cyclathon in store, running the Belfast City Half Marathon, and one colleague, Helen, had her head shaved in Asda Antrim’s foyer to support the important cause.

Asda Antrim colleagues after abseiling Belfast City Hospital

Ashley said: “When we set out on this fundraising journey, we hoped to raise £5k and have knocked that goal out of the park! The support from our colleagues and customers has been amazing – from joining the events to cheering on Helen during her head shave. We are thrilled to help fund the incredible work Friends of the Cancer Centre does for patients.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Corporate and Events Fundraising Officer, Ciara Bainbridge said: “The sum raised by Asda Antrim is fantastic and it has been amazing to see how committed staff have been to raising money. The enthusiastic team undertook lots of different fundraising activities, both inside and outside of the store!

“Thanks to their amazing efforts and with the support of customers and the local community, they raised an incredible £7,654. I hope the team are incredibly proud of what they have achieved as their support will make a real difference to thousands of local families across Northern Ireland.”

