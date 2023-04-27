Funeral details for 'big gentleman' Colin Thomas who died in workplace accident in Tobermore

He died while at work at paving materials supply factory Tobermore Concrete on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

Tobermore Concrete said: “Tobermore can confirm there has been a tragic accident in one of our factories. We are devastated to report that a colleague has lost his life.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Tobermore are offering counselling to support our staff.

Colin Thomas died in a workplace accident

“At Tobermore, the Health and Safety of our employees is our utmost priority. An investigation is currently under way aided by the relevant authorities. We won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

TUV’s Glenn Moore worked with Mr Thomas. He said: “I would like to place on record that the man who sadly lost his life in the work place accident in Tobermore was a colleague of mine and a gentleman.

"The whole community is in a state of shock at this horrific news. I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to his family, friends and work colleagues.”

Many of those who worked with Mr Thomas shared their memories online.

Andrew Bell said: “[Colin was] a big gentleman anytime I met him during my time in Tobermore and always had a smile.”

George Ballantine wrote: “Colin was a friendly kind person who will be greatly missed.”

George McGinnis said: “Colin you were a true gentleman and a good workmate, you will be sadly missed."

Alistair Johnston commented: “He was such a nice, friendly person to speak to when I worked at Tobermore.”

Robert Paul wrote: “Worked with Colin a few years before I retired. He was a quiet man and good, steady worker.”

The thanksgiving service for Mr Thomas, who is survived by his wife Karen, takes place in Churchtown Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

