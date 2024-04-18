Funeral details have now been released for Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band member George Costello

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details of the service have been released on the Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band social media page and advise that his funeral will take place ‘on Friday 26th April at 1pm from Wiltons funeral home on the Ravenhill Road’ before moving in to Roselawn crematorium.

News of George’s death was earlier met with shock on social media, where an earlier heartbreaking post from the band on social media on Monday said that on April 14 they “recieved the devastating news that our dear friend George Costello,has passed away”.

"To say we are completely shocked is an understatement,” the post said.

"Geordie has been a member of the band for the past 23 years, but that is secondary to the fact that Geordie was a great friend to many of us a gentleman and great company.

"He will leave a great void in the ranks of the Shankill Road Defenders”.

The post adds: “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Geordie's family circle and close friends. The Lord is my shepherd.”

Lisburn Young Defenders Flute Band – ·’Sympathies of all at the Band are with George's Family. Friends and members of SRD at this sad time’

Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band – ‘On behalf of the Officers and Members of Ballymacarrett Defenders FB, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the band, Georges friends and family at this difficult time.

Safe in the arms of Jesus’

Glenavy Chosen Few LOL 1963 – ‘The Officers and members of this lodge are shocked at this sad news. We send our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences to the family circle and all our good friends in the Shankill Road Defenders. God bless LOL1963’

