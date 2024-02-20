Funeral details released for tragic Alan Whiteside whose remains were found on the shoreline of Lough Neagh on Saturday and formally identified today
A death notice on Funeral Times says that ‘Alan Andrew Whiteside’ died suddenly.
The Antrim man, from Firfields in the town, is also described as the ‘dearly beloved father of Cody, much loved son of Pamela and partner Robert’.
It adds that a Service of Thanksgiving for Alans’s life will be held in Bairds Funeral Home, Antrim on Friday 23rd February 2024 at 1pm and afterwards to Belmont Cemetery.
The death notice asks for any donations to be made to N I Search & Rescue c/o Bairds of Antrim, 71 Church Street, Antrim BT41 4BE or visit www.bairdsfuneralservice.com to donate online.
It adds: “Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his mother, son, and entire family circle”.